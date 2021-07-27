"I think it's gonna be huge." DoorDash partners with Virginia Beach florist for new service

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Since he was 17 years old, Todd Wadsworth has done his best to adjust.

Sure, flowers and the art of arranging have largely stayed the same, but that's about it for the owner of Black Iris Florist.

"It's just reinventing yourself," he told News 3 before finishing an order at his shop in Lynnhaven Mall.

In the last year alone, Black Iris has switched locations, moving back to Lynnhaven Mall following a stint at another location in Virginia Beach.

The COVID-19 pandemic brought its own set of challenges too, with event cancellations and rising costs.

When DoorDash came calling, it offered a unique opportunity. The delivery company which traditionally focused on food was adding a flower delivery service to the area and wanted to know if Black Iris was in.

Wadsworth took the leap, adding the service about a week ago.

"It has worked wonderful. I mean, we've done three or four orders already," he said.

Customers within a certain area can search Black Iris on the DoorDash app.

Orders come in on a specific tablet in the back of the store. Then, Wadsworth says he and his staff have about 40 minutes to fill them before the driver arrives to take arrangements to their destination.

It's a quick turnaround and there's a commission Black Iris pays, but to this shop, it's worth it for the pressure it takes off its own delivery service and the overall bottom line.

"With the pandemic, the floral industry, the prices have skyrocketed and people don't understand our wholesale bills are triple what they were and they expect the same thing for the same amount of money...so you have to be creative," said Wadsworth.

As of now, Black Iris Florist is the only flower shop in the immediate area partnering with DoorDash, but Wadsworth sees that changing in the future.

"That is what you have to build your business around now because this new generation is instant gratification," he said.