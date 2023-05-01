'I thought the house was going to come down on me:' Great Neck residents recount moments during tornado

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Great Neck area of Virginia Beach was devastated by an EF-3 tornado Sunday afternoon, damaging homes and leaving community members fearing for their lives.

News 3 spoke with homeowners in the Haversham Close, and listened to their stories as they recounted what they felt while the tornado hit.

"Stuff started hitting the house and flying sideways so I hid in the bathroom, got the dogs with me, everything. All of a sudden the trees in the backyard went fump, fell over, glass shattered, things banging against the house. I thought the house was going to come down on me," said Peter Congdon, who lives on Haversham Close.

Congdon has pieces of neighbor's roofing in his yard and garage after it came in through a window.

Penny Kmitt/WTKR The Great Neck area of Virginia Beach was devastated by a tornado Sunday afternoon, damaging homes and leaving community members fearing for their lives.

Trees are fallen and littering the streets in the Great Neck community, cars are crushed and roofs are missing from homes as neighbors prepare for what's next.

We will have more from neighbors throughout the day.