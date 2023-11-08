'I'm a little disappointed:' Gov. Youngkin on Va. election results

NORFOLK, Va. - — Gov. Youngkin said Wednesday he was "a little disappointed" in Tuesday's election results in Virginia, but said he would work to find ways to compromise with Democrats.

Democrats will have slim majorities in the House of Delegates and Senate when lawmakers return to Richmond early next year.

Youngkin said he hoped to find common ground on issues like improving educational standards and lowering the cost of living.

"I'm heres," he said. "I'm not going anywhere. I'm here. I'm going to continue to serve Virginians."

Youngkin went on offense on the issue of abortion during the campaign and vowed to sign a bill restricting abortion after 15-weeks.

He was asked whether he felt like voters were rejecting his proposal.

"Abortion is potentially one of the most difficult topics in Virginia and around the nation and my hope is and continues to be that we can find a way to come together as Virginians and lead," he said. "I do believe there is a place we can come together, common ground."

The Democrats' majorities put Hampton Roads lawmakers in line for key positions of power.

Del. Don Scott (D-Portsmouth), the House Democratic Leader, said he's in line to be Speaker of the House.

He said the caucus will vote Saturday.

If selected, he would be the first African American Speaker.

"I think what it says is Virginians are ready to move on," Scott said Tuesday night. "They're not looking at race. They're looking at who's the best candidate, who's the most excellent to make things happen to be able to deliver for the Commonwealth of Virginia."

Sen. Louise Lucas (D-Portsmouth) also says she's in line to be Chair of the Senate Finance Committee.

On Monday, News 3 talked with Scott about what his Speakership would mean for Hampton Roads.

"Sometimes the story isn't told about how much we can contribute and I think this is a great opportunity to make history emanating out of the City of Portsmouth," Scott said.