'We feel great:' AP declares Danny Diggs winner in high-profile Senate race against Monty Mason

NORFOLK, Va. — “I’ve been challenged to say this one sentence," said Virginia Senate District 24 candidate Danny Diggs. "There’s a new sheriff in town and he’s going to Richmond."

Diggs, a republican, made that comment during a speech declaring victory on election night over democratic incumbent Monty Mason in the high-profile race.

Diggs was excited Tuesday night as he declared victory despite the race not being called at the time and late Wednesday afternoon the excitement had not faded.

Earlier Wednesday, the Associated Press declared Diggs the winner but News 3’s sources had not called the race, saying they wanted to see more votes counted.

“We’re confident we’re going to have victory when it’s all said and done," Diggs told News 3 during a Zoom interview Wednesday.

Late Wednesday afternoon, Diggs was ahead in York County by about 19 percentage points and in Poquoson by about 56 percentage points.

Mason was ahead in James City County and Williamsburg by about 39 percentage points and in Newport News by about 15 percentage points.

News 3 reached out to Mason’s campaign multiple times Wednesday but did not get a response.

Wednesday evening, however, Mason released a statement, in part conceding to Diggs and wishing him luck.

"We have our differences, but I believe in my heart he wants what is best for his community...While I will no longer be your State Senator, I will always be your strongest advocate and fiercest fighter." Monty Mason

“The democrats built a blue brick wall," Diggs said. "We want to help them disassemble that wall and maybe we’ll put up a fence, a nice little picket fence with a gate in it, so that we can come together on things that we need to come together on and do the people's business. That’s going to be the goal."

The outcome of the race will not change the balance of power in Richmond, with democrats winning control of the House and maintaining control of the Senate.