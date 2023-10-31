Diggs, Mason Senate race winds down with more negative ads

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. - — Democrat Monty Mason and Republican Danny Diggs have spent months trading barbs in attack ads.

The two are squaring off in the 24th Senate District race to represent part of Newport News, all of York County, Poquoson, and Williamsburg, as well as a small part of James City County.

"We're feeling real good. Everything's going according to plan," Diggs told News 3 Tuesday.

"Nothing has really surprised us about this race yet," said Mason. "We knew when the district was drawn that it was a 50-50 district."

Diggs is the longtime former sheriff of York County. He says he's focused on public safety, education and lowering taxes.

"People are really concerned about crime in our communities," he said.

Mason is the incumbent, who says he's working to protect abortion rights, education and the economy.

"I'm proud of the work that we've done, but there's more work to be done," he said.

The two campaigns have raised millions of dollars and spent plenty of it on ads.

Diggs says he's focused his ads on Mason's voting record.

"Let me be clear. If my ads are perceived as negative, it's because Monty's votes are negative," said Diggs.

Mason's campaign recently released an ad accusing Diggs of meeting with members of a white supremacist group while sheriff.

Diggs says it was actually his chief deputy who met with the group, but said it was only to lay out ground rules because the group was coming to York County more than 20 years ago.

"For doing our jobs we're painted as extremists? That's uncalled for," he said.

Mason's campaign is now running a different ad that has similarities to the other ad, but focuses on Diggs speaking at a pro-gun rally in Richmond in 2020.

"I take them at their word, but again the Daily Press cited that he met with them, and that's what we cited," said Mason.

"Do you think it was wrong to meet with them then?" News 3 asked Mason.

"I take them at their word with what they did, how they did, and you know, what they discussed at the time," he responded. "It's their decision."

The ads are likely to keep running as election analysts say this race could be the one to determine which party is in control of the state senate.