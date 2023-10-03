VA House and Senate district candidates face off in Chesapeake forum

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Candidates for the newly redrawn districts that represent Chesapeake, Norfolk and Portsmouth squared off in a forum in Chesapeake. They spoke about key issues including abortion and crime.

"I am for all abortion services," Benita Anthony, the democratic candidate with district 92 said. "Once we start limiting access to healthcare then we put lives in danger."

Abortion was a hot topic in Monday night's forum. House candidates of the 92nd district, Democrat Benita Anthony and Republican Michael During, agreed.

"It is entirely up to that lady, her family and her healthcare professional," During said.

Currently, Virginia state law bans abortion after 26 weeks.

The 90th House district democratic candidate Jeremy Rodden weighed in on a 15-week abortion ban.

"I don’t agree with the ban," Rodden said. "What I don’t like is the government getting involved in medical decisions between a person and their provider."

Candidates were asked different questions picked at random from a fish bowl.

Rodden's opponent and incumbent republican Jay Leftwich was asked if he supported alternate energy like solar or wind.

"I do support alternative energy," Leftwich said. "What I don't like is the General Assembly, and I have voted against it every time it’s come up, is to grant a monopoly to a utility company to make capital improvements for these things and to pass that cost to the tax payer."

News 3's Leondra Head asked voters their concerns.

"What issues are most important for you this election season?" Head asked Chesapeake resident Gwen Carr.

"Most of us have the same types of needs," Carr said. "Its housing, being able to put food on the table for families and making sure everyone has proper access to healthcare which is dear to my heart."

"Women’s rights," Midge Woods, a Chesapeake resident said. "All of these restrictions, I feel like we’re going backwards with book banning and the abortion issue."

Incumbent democratic Senator Louis Lucas and Republican Tony Goodwin are competing for the 18th district senate seat.

Here’s Goodwin’s response when asked about curbing gun violence.

"Curbing gun violence and crime in our streets is going to be done by the education of our children and students," Goodwin said.

Lucas was asked if she supported state funding for conflict resolution skills to be taught in K-12 schools.

"If the state board of education, localities and the legislator come together in agreement, then the answer is yes," Lucas said.

Election Day is about a month away. Candidates say they’ll be campaigning until voters cast their votes in November.