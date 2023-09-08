Sen. Monty Mason and former Sheriff Danny Diggs face off in York Co. forum

YORK COUNTY, Va - Candidates for the newly redrawn district 24, representing Newport News, York County, Williamsburg and James City County, squared off in a forum in York County hosted by the York County Chamber of Commerce.

In a closely watched race, incumbent Senator Monty Mason and former York County Sheriff Danny Diggs discussed key issues including parental rights, abortion and crime.

"Parents are an integral part of the education of their children. There are too many things being taught in the school that should be taught in the home," Diggs said.

"If you want your child not to read things or take classes, that’s your right," Mason said. "But it stops with you making that decision for your child."

Another controversial topic discussed was abortion. Virginian law bans abortion after 26 weeks, both candidates weighed in on the issue.

"The law in Virginia is fine and the General Assembly should leave it alone," Mason said.

"A 15-week consensus with exceptions of crimes of rape and incest and the life of the mother. That is what a consensus is," Diggs said.

The former York County sheriff said he’ll continue to be tough on crime.

"They care nothing about law-abiding citizens, but they care about criminals," Diggs said. "They release them from prison early."

News 3 caught up with some voters ahead of the forum to ask what issues are important them.

"We love the way we’re controlling crime. I think the Sheriff department is doing an excellence job with that," one York County voter said.

"Parental concerns and making sure they know what’s going on in the school," another York County voter said.

"Crime. Letting criminals go, and arresting them to let them go, we need to stop that," one Hampton Roads resident said.

"Reproductive rights and abortion care. Hope that we not restrict it further in Virginia," one York County resident said.

With less than two months away from Election Day, candidates will be campaigning throughout the state.