'I'm still standing:' Prostate cancer survivor shares lifesaving message for men

NORFOLK, Va. — Charlie Hill remembers the summer his life changed forever.

"The primary concern was fear, disappointment, and I just chose not to believe it," he shared with me.

He was diagnosed with prostate cancer, the leading cause of cancer deaths for men in the United States. Charlie knew he had to do something. But what?

"One of the immediate concerns that I had was, will the solution be worse than the problem?" he wondered. "I didn't know enough about prostate cancer, no one talked about prostate cancer in my circle."

Charlie made the decision to undergo nerve-sparing prostate removal surgery in 2002. Since then, he's co-founded the Hampton Roads Prostate Health Forum. He spends hours doing outreach events and speaking engagements, teaching other men how to detect the disease.

Early detection matters most. That includes annual blood work, known as PSA tests, and digital rectal exams. The thought of that exam can make some men uncomfortable, but Charlie told me it can be a lifesaver.

"I hear guys who say they don't want to have a digital rectal exam," Hill told me. "Well, my response is: the PSA is not perfect, okay? And if it helps to have the digital rectal exam results along with your PSA, why would you not want to do that?"

For men who delay or skip screenings, the consequences can be grave. Dr. Mark Fleming is the president of Virginia Oncology Associates. He treats patients whose prostate cancer is more advanced, often because men have put off getting screened. I asked why he thinks it's so tough to get guys in to see the doctor.

"If I knew [the answer to] that question, I'd probably be on a beach somewhere," Dr. Fleming joked. "I think it's the fear of the unknown," he added.

Dr. Fleming stresses yearly visits to a doctor, especially for men aged 40 and up, are the first line of defense. I learned that message is particularly important for Black men, who are 50% more likely to develop prostate cancer, and twice as likely to die from the disease. Other risk factors include a family history of prostate cancer, smoking, limited physical activity, and obesity.

"I want to be a grandparent one day and I have young children, so, I have to do all that I can to take care of myself," Dr. Fleming shared. "And so, that's what motivates me."

More than two decades after his diagnosis, Charlie Hill is proof that change can be lifesaving.

"I'm a guy who has been through the worst that can happen to you with prostate cancer, and I'm still standing," he beamed. "I'm still active as I approach my 80th birthday."

There is a free early detection event coming to Williamsburg. It's Saturday, Nov. 4, at the Olde Towne Medical Center. You'll need to register in advance by calling 1-800-736-8272 or by clicking here.