35th Virginia Children's Festival

At the 35th annual Virginia Children's Festival in downtown Norfolk, families enjoyed a day packed with activities and entertainment.

This year's festival featured over 50 vendors along with plenty of activities for children of all ages. From meeting the Ghostbusters to riding the train, the event had much to offer, drawing large crowds throughout the day.

Festival-goers got creative at arts and crafts tables, with one young visitor working on a heart-shaped play dough pizza. The event also featured plenty of dancing, drumming, and interactive musical performances that kept children engaged.

Sweet treats were available for both adults and children to enjoy throughout the festival grounds.