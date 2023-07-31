29-year-old dead after shooting on I-464 ramp in Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A 29-year-old Chesapeake man died following a shooting on an interstate ramp in Hampton Roads.

Virginia State Police, the agency handling the investigation, said it happened around 9:50 a.m. Friday on the entrance ramp from northbound Route 17 to I-464 in Chesapeake.

The occupants of a white sedan shot several times at a white BMW SUV, State Police said. The driver of the BMW had multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

An investigation is still underway. Meanwhile, Virginia State Police is asking anyone with information to call 757-424-6800.

Chesapeake Virginia State Police investigating shooting on interstate in Chesapeake Jay Greene

It's not the first shooting to happen on an interstate in the Hampton Roads area.

Norfolk, Hampton, Portsmouth, Newport News and Virginia Beach have been investigating several interstate shootings over the last several months.

Crime 'It's absolutely a concern:' VSP on recent Hampton Roads interstate shootings Erika Craven