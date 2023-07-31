Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityChesapeake

Actions

29-year-old dead after shooting on I-464 ramp in Chesapeake

Virginia State Police
FILE
Virginia State Police
Posted at 4:13 PM, Jul 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-31 16:25:28-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A 29-year-old Chesapeake man died following a shooting on an interstate ramp in Hampton Roads.

Virginia State Police, the agency handling the investigation, said it happened around 9:50 a.m. Friday on the entrance ramp from northbound Route 17 to I-464 in Chesapeake.

The occupants of a white sedan shot several times at a white BMW SUV, State Police said. The driver of the BMW had multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

An investigation is still underway. Meanwhile, Virginia State Police is asking anyone with information to call 757-424-6800.

Virginia State Police

Chesapeake

Virginia State Police investigating shooting on interstate in Chesapeake

Jay Greene
6:00 PM, Jul 28, 2023

It's not the first shooting to happen on an interstate in the Hampton Roads area.

Norfolk, Hampton, Portsmouth, Newport News and Virginia Beach have been investigating several interstate shootings over the last several months.

Interstate 64 / I-64 generic

Crime

'It's absolutely a concern:' VSP on recent Hampton Roads interstate shootings

Erika Craven
6:47 PM, Jun 09, 2023

'It's absolutely a concern:' VSP addresses recent Hampton Roads interstate shootings

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV