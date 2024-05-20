Chesapeake Career Center students reflect on experience with their grandfathers

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — It's graduation season and students at the Chesapeake Career Center (CCC) are preparing for their next chapter of life.

Among the graduates are two seniors who are excited to wear their blue collars. It's a proud moment for them and their grandfathers who both worked at their school at one time.

Hayden Taylor is a senior at Grassfield High School and CCC where he studied welding. However, he's not the only person in his family with ties to the school.

"My grandfather on my dad's side was a pipe fitter and my dad was an auto mechanic," said Taylor. "He graduated from CCC."

On Friday, we met Hayden's grandfather on his mom's side, Glenn Brown, a retired assistant principal of Chesapeake Career Center.

For most of his life, Glenn has been a teacher but he's learned a lot from his grandson.

"I'm very impressed to see Hayden use his laptop and work it into machining and combine it with his interest in welding," said Brown.

Alexander Hagen is a senior at Western Branch High School and has studied HVAC and electricity at CCC.

His grandpa Robert Head is also a former administrator says his skill set has helped them bond as well.

"My grandfather used to do duck work now and again as well as in his own home, I help him with it. He also used to be an assistant principal here," explained Hagen.

Both grandfathers say the trades have evolved Robert.

"This occupation has changed tremendously HVAC from what it was in 1980 there are many more requirements health-wise EPA-wise and a lot of special certifications," said Head.

Brown says the equipment is also different in many ways.

"We didn't have anything that was like this it was more hands-on on there wasn't anything as advanced as this this is all modern," said Brown.

The four of them believe it's for the best.

"There has been a very positive involvement here in the way the school has developed and kept pace with the changes that have occurred," said Head.