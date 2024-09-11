Chesapeake City Council members looking to reinforce accessible parking rules

CHESAPEAKE, Va — On Tuesday night in Chesapeake, council members will consider stiffer penalties for people illegally parking in accessible parking spots.

Those spots are meant for people living with disabilities and currently violators will get a ticket, but that could change to their car getting towed.

Citizens like Linda Glover rely on accessible parking spaces since they can no longer walk as well as she used to.

This poses a problem when someone takes a space she needs.

"It's a job when you have to walk a distance," said Glover.

Watch related video:

How cancer patients can get free rides to treatment

Glover says she doesn't want to police people with cars parked in spots that don't have required accessible parking plaques.

"People get a little upset when you try to say something to them, so you try not to bother with them. I think it's very important that the handicap section be handicap," said Glover.

Councilman Robert Ike Junior says he's heard these complaints from people he represents.

His ordinance will be considered at Tuesday night's council meeting.

If approved, violators could have their vehicle towed depending on a police officer's discretion, an option that didn't exist before.

Glover says it's a good incentive.

"It keeps people aware of the importance of having a place for people with special needs to have a place to park," said Glover.

If approved it would take effect thirty days after the vote. No steps will be taken other than to update the city code books.

Watch related video: