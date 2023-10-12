Watch Now
Chesapeake councilwoman accused of financially exploiting a vulnerable relative found not guilty

Posted at 12:51 PM, Oct 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-12 12:55:54-04

NORFOLK, Va. — After just over an hour of deliberation, a jury found a Chesapeake councilwoman not guilty of financially exploiting an incapacitated adult.

Amanda Newins, a 31-year-old councilwoman and attorney, stood accused of one count of financially exploiting her great-uncle Bobby Davis. Davis was seeing doctors for dementia when he signed over the deed to his Virginia Beach home to Newins.

The government claimed Newins used her uncle's memory issues to her advantage, while the defense attorney claimed Newins had simply been trying to care for her aging aunt and uncle to the best of her ability.

Newins said the not guilty verdict was a relief.

She’s scheduled to appear in court again in December for a civil case regarding the same incident.

