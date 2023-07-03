Chesapeake family without home after lightning strike causes fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake family is without a home after lightning struck their house Monday, causing a fire.

The Chesapeake Fire Department said they got the call around 5 p.m. in the 3200 block of Martin Johnson Road. That's in the Deep Creek area.

Everyone inside the home got out safely, the fire department said.

Firefighters quickly put out the fire, but there is damage to the inside of the home. Three adults, a child and a pet are displaced.

The Red Cross is assisting the family.

No one was hurt.