Chesapeake is hiring more firefighters, here's how you can apply

CHESAPEAKE, Va — If you're on a job search right now, the Chesapeake Fire Department is looking to hire.

Recruiters with the department believe that there is strength in diversity.

While firefighting is a non-traditional occupation for females, the Chesapeake Fire Department says they want to expand their candidate pool welcoming more women and minorities

Isiah Harper says his desire to do good started early.

"When I was a kid, I would see all these other firefighters when I was growing up and I thought they looked like superheroes," said Harper. "Now I feel like a superhero when I put this gear on,"

Harper believes representation matters and can make a difference.

"There are kids from the community who might not have role models to look up to," Explained Harper. "They may be getting in trouble one day and see me in my gear and want to be like me one day,"

Jazmin Sepulveda, a recruit told News 3 that seeing women in a first responders uniform can also break barriers.

"I want to be a role model for women," said Sepulveda. "There are no standards here, we all go through the same training. All that matters is that you show up to work and get the job done,"

With new vacancies due to recent retirements, the Chesapeake Fire Department is building the next generation of firefighters.

"We're striving very hard to make our department fit the demographic that we serve so we're always trying to look for women and minorities to serve in our fire department," explained Simuel Frazier, the lead recruiter for the Chesapeake Fire Department

From now until the end of the month, the fire department is actively hiring and looking to have up to 40 new firefighters to go through and graduate from the Chesapeake Fire Academy. The training at the academy is paid and no prior experience or skills are needed.

However, a problem the department is currently facing is ongoing recruitment from other cities' fire departments.

"We won't call it competition but at the same time, we are all picking from the same group of people because normally when a firefighter puts in his application he puts it in every fire department in the area," explained Frazier.

High school seniors will need their driver's license and diploma before the start of the academy.

To fill out an application, click the link, here.