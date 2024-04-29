Watch Now
Chesapeake man convicted of violently abusing his wife while she was protecting their baby

Posted at 6:47 PM, Apr 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-29 18:47:08-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Commonwealth’s Attorney for the City of Chesapeake said that Alexander Harbin, 28, of Chesapeake, was convicted on an array of charges related to the violent abuse of his wife while she was holding and trying to protect their baby.

Harbin was convicted of the following charges according to the commonwealth's attorney:

  • Three counts of abduction
  • Two counts of felony child neglect
  • Two counts of malicious wounding
  • One count of strangulation
  • Three counts of assault and battery against a family member
Harbin was found guilty on Friday, April 26. The crimes occurred on three different dates between October 11, 2022, and July 27, 2023, in the Deep Creek section of the city, according to the commonwealth's attorney.

Harbin will face a sentencing hearing on August 5, 2024.

According to the Commonwealth, Harbin's multiple assaults against his wife included pulling her hair, head-butting her, dragging her by her hair, slamming her head into the floor, kicking her in the head, and strangling her.

