Chesapeake man to serve 68 years in prison for killing estranged wife in 2022

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man found guilty of fatally shooting his estranged wife was sentenced to 88 years with 20 suspended Monday. That means he will serve 68 years for the 2022 murder of his wife.

Police said Ben Wynkoop, 46, shot and killed 44-year-old Kathryn Dean inside her home on Willow Oak Drive on April 4, 2022.

He was found guilty of second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a murder, armed burglary, violation of a protective order and several other firearm charges in June of 2023.

News Chesapeake man found guilty of fatally shooting estranged wife in 2022 Jay Greene

At the time of Dean's death, her family members said that there was a history of abuse in her three-year marriage to Wynkoop. She had separated from him, obtained a protective order against him and was in the process of filing for divorce.

The Chesapeake mother called 911 just minutes before she was killed. Before Wynkoop's trial in June, lawyers went back and forth on whether the call should be given to the jury, as listeners could hear Dean being left to die and taking her final breaths.

Dean is survived by two children and three stepchildren.

Watch previous coverage: Chesapeake man found guilty of fatally shooting estranged wife in 2022

Chesapeake man found guilty of fatally shooting estranged wife in 2022

At Monday's sentencing, her loved ones took the stand and talked about how devastating the crime has been for their family.

Wynkoop also testified and apologized for what he did. As he was being escorted from the courtroom after his sentencing, he told his family he loved them and then looked at Dean's family and cursed.

Prior to his guilty verdict, Wykcoop pleaded not guilty to the seven separate charges related to Dean's death. His attorneys said Wynkoop was offered plea deals but declined.