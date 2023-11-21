Chesapeake org continues tradition of feeding thousands for Thanksgiving

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A local nonprofit in Chesapeake is preparing to help families in need this Thanksgiving.

Things are cooking up at Buffalow Family and Friends. The organization says this is their way of giving back as they prepare to feed over 5,000 people.

For the next 48 hours before the holiday, it's crunch time as they gear up for their 14th annual community day Thanksgiving dinner. With countless hours of preparing food for families, it will all be going to those in need.

Nischelle Buffalow, the executive director of the organization, says she started the annual food giveaway to combat the ongoing food insecurity crisis. Although organization leaders say it's a rewarding job, they have nearly 100 helping hands to make all of this possible.

"We do some late nights. We're here from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and we will be doing that all the way until Thanksgiving to make sure we get the meals out," Buffalow said. "Right now we have 1,900 seniors that's accounted for here in Chesapeake that will be getting a delivered meal by Thursday. We have people out here that really need companionship and a hot meal and that's the least we can do during Thanksgiving."

Not only does the organization help those during the holidays, they make it their mission to give back all year round. Buffalow says she will be opening their doors Thursday at 11 a.m. for feeding anyone to come grab a meal.