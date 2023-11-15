'I've never seen it like this:' Va. foodbanks worried about providing holiday meals with low food supply

HAMPTON, Va. — As it gets closer to Thanksgiving, many will enjoy the holiday with a hot meal. Local food banks are working to provide the same experience for those facing hunger.

However, serious shortages of food are preventing them from serving those in need this holiday season. The Virginia Peninsula Foodbank has noticed a heightened need, which has increased demand for its services. That coupled with fewer donations is causing leaders and volunteers to sound the alarm.

"I've been in foodbanking for almost 20 years and I've never seen it like this. It has been bare for about eight months," said Karen Joyner, CEO of Virginia Peninsula Food Bank.

Bare shelves are making it harder for partnering organizations, like churches and the Salvation Army, to put food on the table for those in need.

"It would be wonderful if everybody would go to the grocery store and buy extra items and donate them," said Martha Dodson, a volunteer.

Dodson has been a volunteer with the foodbank for several years now. She's seen firsthand the increased need in the community.

Joyner says fewer donations aren't the only cause behind the foodbank's low food supply — she says more people are facing food insecurity due to rising inflation and SNAP benefits returning to their pre-pandemic amounts earlier this year.

To combat hunger and meet the community's needs, the foodbank has spent over $2 million to keep its shelves stocked this year alone. Joyner says the high demand isn't unique to the holiday season.

"People think that people are only hungry doing the holidays because that's when they think of doing food drives, but people are hungry all year round," said Joyner.

Starting now and throughout the upcoming weeks, the foodbank and volunteers will be working hard to stock the shelves. To do that, organizers have planned the 27th annual Mayflower Marathon food drive from Nov. 17 to 19. Donations will be accepted at the Lynnhaven Mall and the Kroger in Suffolk.

The Virginia Peninsula Foodbank is not the only location that needs help. News 3 reached out to the Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore and the Food Bank of the Albemarle, and both said they also have a low food supply.

The Mayflower Marathon food drive will be a partnership to ensure people in need can enjoy a holiday meal. For more information, click here.