Inflation impacts how some Virginia Beach families donate this holiday season

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Tis the season to help others but many families are tightening their belts and are unable to donate like they have in the past.

Local non-profits are feeling the pinch, as families say they might not be able to donate the same during the holidays this year.

Jean Robinson is among the many who will not be donating at the rate she did in the past. She tells me this year, she is cutting her donations by half compared to last year.

"Unfortunately, this year it's just been a lot tighter than other years," said Jean Robinson. "Food is very expensive. Living has got very expensive in the last year or two."

Nonprofits are feeling that setback as fewer people donate and more seek help.

The Salvation Army told News 3 they currently have around 6,500 kids signed up for Christmas donations this year. That's an increase of about 700 kids compared to last year and they are currently running 8,000 behind on funding.

"That's where it starts getting alarming because we have to cut it off," said Major Chris Flanagan. "It could get much higher. That's how great the need is."

Manna Ministry of Tidewater that hands out holiday meals also has seen more people needing assistance.

"This year, I have only been able to do the families in the last six months because the number has grown so much," said John Voorhees, the founder of Manna Ministry of Tidewater

Tanesha Martin, who lives in Virginia beach, says she has been able to donate to organizations in the past. This year, things are different and she will be seeking assistance herself.

"A lot of people are struggling with setbacks even with the COVID situation and people being out of work," said Tanesha Martin, a Virginia Beach resident. "It puts you in a place where people have to fence for themselves, and then you are not able to give to other people because what you have is now in jeopardy as well."

Tanesha is hopeful next year, her situation will improve, and she can help her community just like they have been able to help her in times of need.