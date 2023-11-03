Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign kicks off in Hampton Roads, but more volunteers are needed

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — You might hear some bells ringing throughout Hampton Roads. That's because Friday marked the start of the Salvation Army's annual Red Kettle Campaign to raise money for families in need.

Bell ringers were stationed at Lynnhaven Mall on Friday. The mall is just one of 70 locations across Hampton Roads where bell ringers will be collecting donations this holiday season.

The Salvation Army's goal is to help about 7,500 kids and 4,000 families this year.

"Those red kettles go to support these children whose families have come in and said, 'We can't provide Christmas.' So, they're reaching out to the Salvation Army," said Major Chris Flanagan, a Salvation Army area commander.

Even ahead of the holidays, the Salvation Army says they're seeing a 30% spike in requests for assistance. Major Flanagan says he hopes the donations will address the increase in need.

"Every bit of the money that goes into our kettles, it helps provide toys, clothing items, and food items for those families that have applied for assistance," said Major Flanagan.

He says some factors that are contributing to the greater need this year include COVID-19 and the rise in inflation.

"These are the things that have derailed a lot of our families as they're trying to get back to their normal life," said Major Flanagan.

To meet the need in our community, it takes over 17,000 hours of bell ringing throughout Hampton Roads. One bell ringer says helping others inspires him to help raise donations.

"I've been doing this for seven years, and I'm planning to do this as God has had me do," said David Burton, a bell ringer.

Burton says this is his way of giving back to folks in need. He says he feels confident the Salvation Army will meet their goal this holiday season.

"I have the faith that we can do it. All things are possible," said Burton.

The Salvation Army says more bell ringers are needed this holiday season. The campaign runs until Christmas Eve. You can sign up as a group or individually here.