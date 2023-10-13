The Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign seeks volunteers amid a spike in requests for help

NORFOLK, Va. — This is the time of year when we start to see a lot of red kettles and bell ringers outside of stores around our area. Jen Lewis visited the Tidewater Area Command of the Salvation Army in Norfolk to find out why this mission and campaign is so important.

Major Chris Flanagan is the Area Commander for the Salvation Army and explained that many families are in need of the assistance the Salvation Army provides.

“We’re anticipating about 7,500 children and probably about 4,000 families that have called on the Salvation Army. So, every bit of the money that goes into our kettles helps to provide toys, clothing items and food items for families that have applied for assistance," said Major Flanagan.

He says they are already seeing a greater need this year, with requests for help up by at least 30 percent. He added that the funds raised through the Red Kettle Campaign not only make the holidays brighter for those who need a little extra, but they also assist way beyond that.

“[It's] our biggest time of fundraising this time of year, with our first obligation being Christmas. But once Christmas is over... any monies leftover goes into our social services,” said Major Flanagan.

The Salvation Army provides support year-round, and says that "need has no season.” The Red Kettle Campaign started in California back in the late 1800s because so many people were going hungry.

The Major shared a bit more about its history, stating that, “The Salvation Army Captain in San Francisco had a big ol’ pot that he would make soup in at night, and he started a little campaign that said keep the pot boiling."

Over the years, it has evolved into the Red Kettle Campaign we see today.

To meet the need in our community, it takes 17,920 hours of bell ringing at 70 different locations across Hampton Roads. There is a great need for more volunteers.

“I love ringing the bell for the Salvation Army, helping the needy, all those little children that need toys and different things like that," said Mr. David Burton, who has been a bell ringer for six years.

Mr. Burton has donors that drive from as far away as the Eastern Shore to his Red Kettle location off Virginia Beach Blvd. in Virginia Beach. He said this is his way of giving back.

"I’ll keep on ringing the bell for Salvation Army as long as the Lord will allow me to," said Mr. Burton.

Lots of volunteers are needed during the campaign's run from November 3 to Christmas Eve. To register to ring, click here or call the Hampton Roads Area Command office at 757-965-9018.