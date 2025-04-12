Chesapeake police say pursuit ends on I-64 after suspect hits three state trooper vehicles

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A pursuit involving Virginia State Police ended with a person being arrested and one trooper injured.

Chesapeake police report that a little after 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 12, they got a call about a vehicle pursuit that started in Elizabeth City. The suspect vehicle apparently hit an Elizabeth City County Deputy's vehicle. Once the suspect crossed into Chesapeake, the Chesapeake Police Department got involved and deployed spike strips.

CPD says the suspect vehicle continued onto I-64. Troopers from VA State Police Department also assisted.

The suspect vehicle hit three state police cars before stopping on I-64 near the Indian River Road exit. One trooper suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Chesapeake police, they took the driver into custody.

No word, yet, on what charges the driver faces or why they led police on a chase.

Traffic Cam Watch captured the chase and aftermath and have given News 3 permission to share the video. Click here to watch.