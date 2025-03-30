Chesapeake Regional fills positions amid national and local nursing shortage

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Nurse positions across the country remain a significant challenge to fill, and Virginia is no exception. According to a policy brief from the Virginia Department of Health, the state has one of the lowest registered nurse-to-patient ratios.

At Chesapeake Regional Hospital, draft day is a momentous occasion for nursing students. Dozens of Hampton Roads graduates received same-day offers from various divisions of the hospital, including Chanelle Hudson, who will join the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Hudson cited her family’s experiences as her inspiration for entering the nursing profession.

"My mom and my aunt were both in the ICU, so just seeing how those nurses interacted with my family made me want to be part of that team," Hudson said.

On Friday, Chesapeake Regional announced it had filled every position, from acute care to labor and delivery, including critical care. However, this achievement only addresses part of the nursing shortage. The Virginia Hospital and Health Association reports that more than 3,000 nursing jobs currently remain unfilled in the state, along with over 250 physician positions.

A policy brief from the Virginia State Office of Rural Health reports that Virginia has thelowest registered nurse-to-patient ratio in the country, measuring at 10.5 RNs for every 1,000 patients.This shortage is not limited to Virginia; it is a national issue. In 2022, the Virginia Health and Hospital Association estimated that the country will need 1.2 million additional nurses by 2030 to meet demand.

Dr. Tonya Creque, Director of Nursing at ECPI University, attributes part of the nursing shortage to the COVID-19 pandemic, which prompted many nurses to leave the bedside.

"I think the rigors of caring for people who were dying in front of us caused many nurses to leave the bedside, creating a void," Dr. Creque said.

Although many nursing positions have been recently filled, Dr. Creque warns that high turnover rates could soon result in additional vacancies.

"There is a vast turnover of nursing for various reasons. People retire, move, or leave the profession. Even if those positions were filled today, it’s likely that in 9 to 12 months, some will become available again," she explained.

Dr. Creque suggests that financial assistance from the federal government could help nurses seeking advanced degrees, such as a Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) or master's degree, which could alleviate some of the issues.

Despite rising burnout and retirement, many students, like Hudson, remain eager to enter the field and make a difference.

"It's an amazing feeling; it's a lifelong dream. I was born and raised in this area, and it’s a wonderful opportunity to help my community," Hudson said.

