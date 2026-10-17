Chesapeake School Board rejects resolution urging Virginia to opt out of federal tax credit program

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake School Board voted 7-2 against a resolution that would have urged Virginia to opt out of a federal scholarship tax credit program.

At the school board's previous meeting on Sept. 28, members of the Chesapeake Education Association asked for the opt-out resolution to be added to the Oct. 12 meeting agenda. The educator's union wanted the school board to pass the resolution asking Governor Abigail Spanberger to opt Virginia out of the program.

Watch previous coverage: Chesapeake educators push school board to oppose federal voucher program that could cost district $22 million

Chesapeake Education Association pushes school board to oppose federal voucher program that could cost district $22 million

The federal scholarship tax credit program is set to take effect in 2027. The program allows individuals and businesses to receive federal tax credits for donating to scholarship-granting organizations, which can then help cover a variety of educational expenses.

Last month, Chesapeake Education Association President Katelyn Ritenour told News 3 the program could cost Chesapeake Public Schools an estimated $22 million annually and warned that public schools could lose critical funding if Virginia remains in the program.

"That's just money we cannot afford to lose," Ritenour said. "We need that money to support our students and the resources and programs and staffing we need to have the best public schools possible."

Supporters of the resolution argued that public dollars should remain focused on public education and expressed concerns that the initiative could reduce resources available to public schools.

"I am in support of the resolution because I am a strong proponent of public money staying in public schools," School Board member Malia Huddle said during Monday's meeting.

Huddle and board member Amanda Quillin were the only two members to vote in favor of the resolution.

However, a majority of board members said they viewed the program differently, arguing it could provide opportunities to bring additional resources into Chesapeake.

School Board member John McCormick said he believes local organizations could potentially benefit from scholarship-granting organizations created to support Chesapeake students.

"See this as an opportunity," McCormick said. "Don't see this as a fear that people are going to leave Chesapeake Public Schools or that money is going to be used somewhere else. Let's use it to our advantage."

Several board members echoed that sentiment during the discussion, saying they believed the program could benefit students and families while creating additional funding opportunities.

Following discussion, the school board voted 7-2 to reject the resolution. Huddle and Quillin voted in support, while the remaining seven board members voted against it.

The vote means the Chesapeake School Board will not formally ask Virginia to withdraw from the federal scholarship tax credit program.

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