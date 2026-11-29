CHESAPEAKE, Va. — As families trade their fall decorations for Christmas trees, one 9-year-old Norfolk boy is making sure hundreds of leftover pumpkins do not go to waste.

Jack Prescott spent the weekend collecting pumpkins from his neighbors to donate to Northwest Pines Farm Animal Sanctuary in Chesapeake, where they can be used as food and enrichment for animals including pigs and cows.

“I'm collecting pumpkins to donate to a farm animal sanctuary out in Chesapeake,” Jack said. “It helps prevent food waste from ending up in the landfill.”

Jack and his family collected about 700 pumpkins on Saturday alone. They continued accepting donations Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Ghent Square in Norfolk. Jack set an overall goal of collecting 1,000 pumpkins.

To spread the word, Jack said he passed out 500 flyers across Norfolk.

The effort began four years ago with only his family’s pumpkins.

“Four years ago, we took our own pumpkins up to the farm sanctuary, and then I just had an idea that we could just do the whole neighborhood,” Jack said.

His idea has since grown into a family and community effort. Both of Jack’s parents help him collect and transport the pumpkins. The family has rented vans and a U-Haul to bring the donations to the Chesapeake sanctuary. Jack’s friends also showed up to help with the collection on Sunday.

Once the pumpkins arrive at the sanctuary, unloading them can be part of the fun.

“Sometimes I get to, like, throw them off a truck to smash them so they can eat them,” Jack said.

The collection is connected to Pumpkins for Pigs, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose mission is to prevent food waste by redirecting viable food, including pumpkins, to farms, animal sanctuaries and rescues for animal feed.

Through a nationwide network of donation sites, the organization connects people who have usable pumpkins, produce, hay and other items with farms and rescues that can use them. Pumpkins for Pigs says the donations can provide nutrition and enrichment for animals, reduce feed costs for participating organizations and keep usable food out of landfills.

The nonprofit also says diverting food waste from landfills can help prevent the methane and carbon dioxide produced as that waste breaks down.

For Jack, the effort is about keeping both animals and people healthy.

“It also helps prevent food waste, because they produce carbon dioxide and methane,” he said. “It helps keep humans healthy too.”

Jack hopes the collection encourages more people to think twice before throwing away pumpkins that farms or sanctuaries could still use.

“It's really important to keep the whole world healthy,” he said.

Although this year’s weekend collection has wrapped up, Jack is already looking toward future pumpkin seasons. He said he plans to keep the tradition going for years.

“I'm probably gonna do it till I go to college,” Jack said.

People interested in donating leftover pumpkins in future seasons can use the searchable donation-site network on the Pumpkins for Pigs website to look for participating farms, sanctuaries and rescues nearby.

Watch for Erin Holly's reporting on News 3 and WTKR.com. Have a story idea or tip for Erin? Email her.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.