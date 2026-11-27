CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Black Friday usually brings customers through the doors of stores and restaurants, but at Battlefield Shopping Center in Great Bridge, several business owners spent the day cleaning up after Thursday's storm sent water into their businesses.

At Sunrise Breakfast Shoppe, mother-and-daughter duo Veronica McGourn and Kathryn Meserve spent their Thanksgiving trying to keep water out of the family restaurant.

McGourn said she arrived around 8:30 Thursday morning to prepare for the family's Thanksgiving gathering when conditions quickly changed.

“All of a sudden it comes so quick, water come in. I mean, it starts, so much water. You start praying, Lord,” McGourn said.

The family has owned Sunrise for more than three decades. Meserve said the restaurant has dealt with flooding around previous nor'easters and high tides, but the family had never seen anything like what happened Thursday.

Water came into the restaurant from the front, back and sides of the building, Meserve said. McGourn and her husband spent hours bucketing water out as they tried to keep up.

“We got some help putting the sandbags, but it did not work at all, and the water still continued coming in from the back and from the front,” McGourn said.

Thanksgiving normally looks much different for the family. For the past several years, they have closed the restaurant for the holiday and gathered there with their extended family.

This year, relatives instead came to help with the cleanup once it was safe for them to get there.

“So me, my sister, and my son all came here and we helped them and the rest of our family after it was safe to go out,” Meserve said.

The family estimates they spent about five hours dealing with the water. Their Thanksgiving dinner also didn't go as planned.

“My crab legs is in a cooler. My turkey is somewhere,” McGourn joked while describing the aftermath.

Meserve said her sister eventually packed the food into to-go boxes so relatives could take Thanksgiving dinner home.

By Friday, employees had joined the family to continue cleaning up, with Sunrise hoping to reopen at its regular time Saturday.

The restaurant wasn't alone.

Ed Manning, the owner of Battlefield Shopping Center and of Buckets Bar and Grill, said there was knee-deep water at the shopping center Thursday. Once the water receded, business owners were able to begin assessing damage and figuring out how to move forward.

“Everybody kind of came together and we're gradually just putting the pieces of the puzzle back together,” Manning said.

Manning said Battlefield Shopping Center isn't accustomed to seeing water make it inside the buildings.

“We don't ever get water to come into the building,” Manning said. “We'll get it to come on the streets and it'll come over Battlefield, but we really don't get it to come this far in.”

At Buckets, Manning said some of the equipment used for off-track betting appears to have taken the brunt of the damage. He said electronics that may have been exposed to water are being replaced rather than plugged back in.

The flooding also forced businesses to miss out on Black Friday customers at the start of the holiday shopping season.

“I feel for a lot of the businesses in our shopping center where they're not able to capture a lot of that business,” Manning said.

Sunrise received calls Friday from customers asking whether the restaurant was open. The business used Facebook to let customers know it remained closed.

But Manning said he expects people to return quickly once the businesses reopen.

“Great Bridge is a really hometown feel,” Manning said. “As soon as these businesses will open up, these people are going to flood back into these businesses, the breakfast shop, the alteration shop, the nail salon and Buckets.”

He described the businesses in the shopping center as a “tight-knit family,” noting that some have been there for more than 40 years.

“Everybody works together,” Manning said. “It kind of paints the picture of the community with everybody pitching in, helping each other out.”

McGourn said that support was already evident at Sunrise, where some customers wanted to still come in and support the business even while the restaurant was closed.

“I thank all my customers because they always come here and support us no matter what,” McGourn said. “They wanted to come in here when we were in the flood!”

Both Sunrise Breakfast Shoppe and Buckets Bar and Grill expect to reopen Saturday.

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