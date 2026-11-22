ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. — A 26-year-old man died after his car ran off Lankford Highway, struck a utility pole and overturned Saturday night in Accomack County, according to Virginia State Police.

Troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash around 7:22 p.m. Nov. 21 on northbound Lankford Highway near Whites Neck Road.

According to the preliminary investigation, a 2017 Volkswagen Passat appeared to be traveling at a high rate of speed when it ran off the road, hit a utility pole and overturned.

The driver and only person in the car, 26-year-old Oliverio Arreola Jr. of Accomac, died at the scene.

The crash is under investigation.

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