Northampton County Schools see significant gains in reading and math scores

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — Students in Northampton County Public Schools are making significant progress in reading and mathematics, earning the school division recent recognition from the state for improvements in academic performance.

Over the past three years, the division has seen a 20-point improvement trend in reading and a 19-point improvement trend in mathematics. School leaders say the gains reflect a community-wide effort to strengthen literacy, support teachers and prepare students for success beyond the classroom.

One initiative bringing students and families together is Northampton Reads, a program in which students at the elementary and middle school levels read the same book as a school community.

“We have implemented a program where we have All Northampton Reads, and so we have identified books both at the elementary level and at the middle school level, where the whole school is reading the book together,” said Northampton County Public Schools Superintendent Lisa Martin.

The initiative extends beyond the school day. Martin said the division provides audio recordings so parents can participate in reading with their children at home. Students then take part in classroom quizzes and contests connected to the books.

NCPS

The division has also expanded access to reading materials through free books, community reading initiatives, literacy classes for parents and a new book mobile. Elementary and middle schools also have book vending machines to encourage students to develop a love of reading.

Taneshia Rachal, who helps oversee curriculum and instruction for NCPS, said the division's focus goes beyond improving test scores.

“We want our students to be able to compete in the world, and they have to have those literacy skills. They have to have the math skills. They have to have the confidence in themselves, knowing that they can do the same things,” Rachal said.

School leaders say there is still room for improvement, but they believe greater stability among teachers will help sustain the progress. The division's teacher retention rate was around 88% this year, according to the report.

Martin said teachers are becoming more familiar with the curriculum and are returning to the division, giving school leaders more opportunities to build on their strengths and support student learning.

“Our teachers are coming back. They're learning the curriculum. They know the curriculum. We get to identify their areas of expertise so we can grow our teachers along with growing our students,” Martin said.

The division is continuing its reading efforts this semester with School Days According to Humphrey. As students receive copies of the book, school officials are also bringing along a pet named Humphrey to build excitement and encourage participation.

School leaders hope initiatives like Northampton Reads, along with continued investment in teachers and literacy resources, will help Northampton County students continue improving their academic skills and prepare for the challenges ahead.

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