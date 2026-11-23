CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A new announcement about the future of the former Frank Williams Farm property in southern Chesapeake is renewing questions about whether data centers could eventually become part of the massive development.

Praetorian Fund, the private investment firm behind the proposed 4,000-plus-acre Praetorian Park off Highway 17 near the North Carolina border, announced it has selected engineering and planning firm Kimley-Horn to help advance planning for the property.

The announcement comes after News 3 Chesapeake reporter Erin Holly first reported in September on Praetorian's plans for the property and neighbors' concerns about its future, including questions about possible data center development.

Watch previous coverage: Investment firm purchases Chesapeake's 4,000-acre Frank Williams Farm for multi-billion dollar hub

Investment firm announces the purchase of Chesapeake's 4,000-acre Frank Williams Farm for billion-dollar innovation hub

Praetorian envisions the property as a multi-phase innovation hub that could include advanced manufacturing, defense technology, energy, sports, entertainment and what the company describes as "modern digital infrastructure."

The company says Kimley-Horn will support design, infrastructure coordination, entitlements and planning, helping establish a framework for land uses, parcel configurations and connections between different development areas.

Kimley-Horn has an established practice working on data centers and other "mission critical" facilities. The firm's website says its work in that field includes site planning, power and cooling infrastructure, utility coordination, zoning and permitting. News 3 also found recent examples of Kimley-Horn working on major proposed data center developments in Ohio and Texas.

That experience does not establish that Kimley-Horn was selected to plan a data center in Chesapeake, or that one will ultimately be built at Praetorian Park.

However, city records reviewed by News 3 show data centers have been contemplated as one possible use for a portion of the property since years before Praetorian Fund became involved.

In November 2022, Chesapeake City Council approved the rezoning of approximately 1,420 acres of the larger property from agricultural land to a Planned Unit Development Industrial Park, or PUD-IP.

The development criteria approved as part of that process specifically state that the proposed industrial park could accommodate several types of employment uses, including advanced manufacturing, corporate headquarters and offices, medical campuses and higher-learning centers.

The document then states: "The PUD contemplates the inclusion of light fabrication and assembly ancillary to a research and development use, as well as data centers."

Elsewhere in the document, data centers are described as an appropriate use alongside advanced manufacturing, research and development and other employment uses.

The distinction is important: those documents apply to roughly 1,420 acres, not the entirety of the 4,000-plus-acre property, and they identify data centers as one of several possible uses. They do not establish that a data center is currently planned.

The city has been laying the groundwork for large-scale development here for years. In 2016, City Council identified the Williams property as a target for economic development. In 2018, Council changed the city's long-term plan for part of the property, opening the door to industrial and other non-residential uses. The next major step came in 2022, when Council approved the Coastal Virginia Commerce Park rezoning.

At the time of the 2022 rezoning, city staff described the project as a "mega site industrial park" designed for a small number of large users. During a presentation ahead of the rezoning, city staff said parcels within the park would have a minimum lot size of 100 acres and that individual users were expected to occupy even more land.

City staff also acknowledged at the time that there was not yet a detailed master development plan because the eventual users and their needs would help determine the layout of the park.

News 3's review found another connection between the old plans and the new Kimley-Horn involvement announcement. Kimley-Horn was already working on the Frank Williams Farm property years before Praetorian Fund's involvement.

The 2022 PUD documents identify Kimley-Horn as the firm that prepared the Master Land Use Plan associated with the project and the property's traffic impact study. The firm also prepared a preliminary engineering report studying water and sewer service to the Williams Tract.

Public utilities were a major issue during the 2022 planning process. City staff said the property's lack of public utilities had prevented its economic potential from being fully realized. The PUD documents describe extending public water and sewer to the commerce park as "critical," with the applicant or property owner responsible for continuing that infrastructure south from the Chesapeake Regional Airport area to the property.

The criteria also contain environmental and military-related development requirements. The property lies within the Northwest River Watershed Protection District, which protects a drinking-water source for Chesapeake. The criteria require additional review related to runoff and development within that watershed.

The site is also near Naval Support Activity Northwest Annex and within an area where development can potentially create electromagnetic interference with military equipment. The approved criteria call for future development plans to be provided to the Navy for review and recommendations on mitigating that interference.

In announcing Kimley-Horn's newest role, Randy Royal, a principal with the firm who has previously worked on the property, said the firm's job will be to turn the larger vision into a workable plan.

"Our work will focus on translating the final vision into a practical planning framework by understanding the land, evaluating infrastructure needs, and organizing complementary uses in a way that supports the property's long-term potential," Royal said.

Despite the new partnership and conceptual renderings released by Praetorian Fund, there is not yet a new development proposal before Chesapeake Planning. A city spokesperson confirmed to News 3 the planning department has not received any new submissions from the parties involved with the property to date.

The city also said it cannot determine what additional approvals would be required without knowing exactly what a developer proposes. The spokesperson said that applies to any type of development, including a data center.

There is no set construction timeline yet, and Praetorian Fund says it expects to announce additional partners as planning for Praetorian Park progresses.

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