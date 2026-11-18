CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A crash involving a 13-year-old on an off-road racing dirt bike and a car in Western Branch is putting a spotlight on young rider safety. Parents are raising concerns about kids riding dirt bikes and e-bikes on neighborhood roads, particularly as it gets dark earlier.

Chesapeake police said officers responded around 5:31 p.m. on Nov. 12 to a crash involving the 13-year-old and a Toyota Tundra at Taylor Road and Greendell Lane.

According to police, the teenager was riding a Kawasaki KX 65cc gasoline-powered racing dirt bike. Investigators said the Toyota Tundra was attempting to make a left turn from Taylor Road onto Greendell Lane when the collision happened.

The driver told police they did not see the 13-year-old approaching before the crash. Police said the teenager also reported not seeing the truck.

Investigators determined the 13-year-old and another young rider were traveling on the wrong side of the road on vehicles that were not authorized for public street use.

Police said the dirt bike involved in the crash was not street legal and did not have a headlight, turn signals or license plate.

The teenager was taken to a local hospital with injuries and has since been released. Police said their report does not document any citations or charges against either the driver or the 13-year-old. Police also said the report also does not document a formal determination of right of way.

Western Branch parent Nacol LeVine saw the aftermath of the crash and was at the scene while police and EMS were responding. LeVine is a former police officer and a mother of three, including a 15-year-old.

“I made sure, you know, all the kids were okay. I made sure all the kids started calling parents,” LeVine said. “But it was scary, and then after the event was over, it was traumatizing.”

LeVine said the crash hit particularly close to home because she has been concerned about kids riding e-bikes and dirt bikes throughout Western Branch. She said she sees young riders on major roads and around Western Branch High School, sometimes weaving between vehicles or riding without helmets.

Her concern has grown as darkness comes earlier this time of year.

“Just because it’s dark and people aren’t paying attention when they’re driving,” LeVine said. “A lot of these e-bikes don’t have lights or reflectors, so they’re even harder to see.”

LeVine said her own 15-year-old asked for an e-bike, prompting her to research. Ultimately, she decided against buying one.

“It’s not that I don’t trust him, I just don’t trust other drivers,” LeVine said.

Chesapeake police stressed that e-bikes and dirt bikes are not necessarily treated the same under Virginia law.

Police said qualifying electric bicycles are generally allowed on public roads and certain bicycle facilities, subject to traffic laws and local restrictions. Off-road dirt bikes that are not properly equipped, registered and authorized for highway use cannot legally be operated on public streets.

Police also noted that simply having an electric motor does not automatically make a vehicle a legally recognized e-bike. Some electric dirt bikes marketed to younger riders are designed only for off-road use and may not meet Virginia requirements for public streets.

Bicycles and qualifying e-bikes ridden after dark must comply with applicable lighting and reflector requirements, according to police. Virginia also prohibits children younger than 14 from operating Class 3 electric bicycles.

“It takes one time and one kid to be hit by a vehicle and that kid doesn’t make it, and that’s one too many,” LeVine said. “I think if they’re gonna be riding e-bikes or dirt bikes, or electric scooters, that there needs to be a designated place.”

Chesapeake police are encouraging parents to understand exactly what kind of bicycle or motorized vehicle their child is riding and whether it is legally permitted on public roads. They recommend young riders wear appropriate helmets and protective equipment, use proper lighting, travel in the correct direction, obey traffic signs and signals and remain aware of surrounding vehicles.

Drivers are also being urged to pay particular attention in residential neighborhoods around dusk and after dark, when young riders can be more difficult to see.

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