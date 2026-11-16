CHESAPEAKE, Va. — About 40 animals that were being cared for by the Chesapeake Humane Society have now been moved to other Hampton Roads animal welfare organizations as the nonprofit begins navigating its temporary pause in shelter adoption operations.

The Chesapeake Humane Society told News 3 Monday its shelter is now empty, marking the latest development after the organization announced last week that financial and operational challenges would force it to temporarily pause adoptions for an estimated six to eight months.

News 3 Chesapeake reporter Erin Holly visited the Norfolk SPCA, one of several organizations stepping in to help.

“We had about 40 animals in our care that as of today, our shelter is empty,” Chesapeake Humane Society Associate Director Emily Peck said. “Our animals were taken, transferred to Norfolk SPCA, the Virginia Beach SPCA, and Reba’s Animal Rescue.”

Norfolk SPCA took in cats, guinea pigs and a dog from Chesapeake Humane Society.

Dr. Joellen Bruinooge, veterinarian in charge at Norfolk SPCA, said partnerships between shelters become especially important when one organization is going through financial difficulties.

“I think it’s really important that shelters work together,” Dr. Bruinooge said. "Chesapeake Humane was closing because of financial problems and we depend on things like donations, and donations is what makes us able to help the Chesapeake Humane."

The transfers come a few days after Chesapeake Humane Society announced that adoption operations at its New Mill Drive facility would temporarily pause beginning Nov. 12.

The nonprofit said staffing challenges at its low-cost veterinary clinic contributed to its financial problems. Peck told News 3 the clinic generates the majority of the revenue used to support the organization’s other programs, but staffing shortages over the past year kept it from operating at full capacity and bringing in its usual revenue.

While adoptions are paused, Chesapeake Humane Society is not shutting down entirely. Its Low-Cost Veterinary Clinic on Battlefield Boulevard North will continue offering services, including spay and neuter procedures, wellness appointments and care for non-urgent illnesses.

Its Crisis Boarding Program will also continue by appointment. The program provides temporary care for pets whose owners are dealing with personal crises that prevent them from caring for their animals.

Chesapeake Humane Society has also launched a $500,000 stabilization appeal. The organization says money raised will help stabilize its finances, maintain essential programs and eventually rebuild its shelter adoption operations.

"We have received tremendous support from messages of encouragement, to community partners reaching out wanting to know how they can help, and then donations have been flooding in, so we're so grateful," Peck said.

Peck said the immediate challenge was making sure the animals already in the nonprofit’s care had somewhere safe to go while those changes are made.

For the animals now arriving at shelters across Hampton Roads, those organizations will take over the next step: helping them find permanent homes.

“Like I told our staff, our shelter might be empty, but our hearts are not, and our community’s hearts are not,” Peck said.

The Chesapeake Humane Society expects its adoption pause to last approximately six to eight months and says it will provide updates as it works through its stabilization plan.

Watch for Erin Holly's reporting on News 3 and WTKR.com. Have a story idea or tip for Erin? Email her.

Click here to see how we use AI at WTKR News 3.