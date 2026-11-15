7 Brew brewing up 3 new locations in Chesapeake, Suffolk and Franklin

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Hampton Roads is getting another jolt of 7 Brew. Another 7 Brew Coffee location is getting ready to open in Hampton Roads, this time in Chesapeake, as the drive-thru coffee chain continues expanding across southeastern Virginia.

The new Chesapeake stand is set to open Nov. 30 at 1310 Battlefield Boulevard North, according to 7 Brew Coffee's official location page. The company has also begun promoting the Chesapeake opening on social media.

The Chesapeake opening comes during a busy month for 7 Brew in the region.

New locations in Suffolk and Franklin both opened Nov. 9, just three weeks before the Chesapeake location's planned debut. The Suffolk stand is at 1461 N. Main Street, while the Franklin location is at 1530 Armory Drive.

Those locations add to 7 Brew's growing presence around Hampton Roads. The company already operates stands in Virginia Beach, Portsmouth and Newport News.

And the expansion may not be over. Another Virginia Beach location is under construction on North Mall Drive near Lynnhaven Mall, although an opening date for that location has not been announced.

7 Brew's concept focuses on drive-thru service, with a menu that includes coffee, energy drinks, teas and smoothies.

The Battlefield Boulevard stand in Chesapeake is currently hiring and is scheduled to open Nov. 30.

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