Chesapeake Sheriff's Office warns citizens of jury duty scam

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Sheriff's Office is warning people about a jury duty scam.

Over the last two weeks, Undersheriff David Rosado has seen a dozen reports of fake text messages and calls coming from the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office phone number.

"Basically, people are calling in saying that they missed jury duty and there is a warrant for their arrest," explained Rosado.

Rosado told News 3 that the scammers have names, addresses, and last four digits of people's social security number.

To avoid arrest, victims are being told to take out a significant amount of money. But Rosado says that's not how they operate.

"We would never ask you to come in for a fine," said Rosado. "If there is a warrant out for your arrest..We're going to come get you."

Scammers will tell citizens to take out money from ATMs and even the kiosk at the jail that puts funds on inmate accounts.

"It's impossible to do that. We've discovered that people will then be told the meet the scammer outside in the parking lot to collect the money," said Rosado.

Jim Kleiper told News 3 he received a document through text message to withdraw more than $2,900 for missing jury duty. It was then that he noticed something strange.

"At first I panicked a little thinking I missed an appointment for jury duty," explained Kleiper. "And then I started looking at what he (the scammer) sent. He actually texted a form that looked official but if you look closer it was from the state of Washington."

While Kleiper was able to quickly determine that the form was phony. Undersheriff Rosado says he worries someone else might figure it out too late.

If you or someone you know might be a victim of the scam, the Chesapeake Sheriff's Office recommends calling them and reporting it.