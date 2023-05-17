Watch Now
Drop-off recycling locations have saved Chesapeake $2 million, council says

Posted at 10:10 PM, May 16, 2023
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Chesapeake City Council on Tuesday night gave an update on its recycling program.

Last year, there was a big uproar from residents about weeks-long delays for recycling pickup which led to city officials ending a contract with TFC Recycling.

Now, the city has had several drop-off locations for recycling across the city at no additional cost to residents. The drop-off locations have been set up for the last 10 months.

The city said it's saving around $2 million by switching to the drop-off locations.

The Department of Public Works said it may expand drop-off locations in the future.

