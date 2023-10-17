Watch Now
NewsIn Your CommunityChesapeake

Actions

Gov. Youngkin discusses Behavior Health Unit at Chesapeake Regional hospital

Gov. Youngkin discusses Behavior Health Unit at Chesapeake Regional hospital
Chesapeake Regional Healthcare
Gov. Youngkin discusses Behavior Health Unit at Chesapeake Regional hospital
Gov. Youngkin discusses Behavior Health Unit at Chesapeake Regional hospital
Gov. Youngkin discusses Behavior Health Unit at Chesapeake Regional hospital
Gov. Youngkin discusses Behavior Health Unit at Chesapeake Regional hospital
Gov. Youngkin discusses Behavior Health Unit at Chesapeake Regional hospital
Posted at 10:29 PM, Oct 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-16 22:29:29-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Governor Glenn Youngkin visited Chesapeake Regional Health and heard plans for a Behavior Health Program.

Chesapeake is the second largest and most populous city in the commonwealth, according to Chesapeake Regional Healthcare. Yet, the city has no licensed inpatient behavioral health unit.

Gov. Youngkin discusses Behavior Health Unit at Chesapeake Regional hospital

Chesapeake Regional Healthcare said that the hospital plans to renovate existing space to build a Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program (CPEP), a 20-bed inpatient unit and an intensive outpatient program.

The Behavioral health unit will open in phases, according to Chesapeake Regional Healthcare. The CPEP is slated to be completed by 2024 and the inpatient unit and intensive outpatient program are expected to open in Oct. 2025.

147_Wonderland.jpg

News

Bra-ha-ha Awards Show and Auction announces winners

Sammi Bilitz
11:02 PM, Oct 13, 2023

In the presentation Monday, Gov. Youngkin highlighted several of the behavioral health initiatives, according to Chesapeake Regional Healthcare. Chesapeake Mayor Rick West, Reese Jackson, President & CEO of Chesapeake Regional Healthcare Reese Jackson , and Manager of Behavioral Health Service Dr. Traci Richards also spoke on the importance of behavioral health program in Chesapeake.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV