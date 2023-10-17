Gov. Youngkin discusses Behavior Health Unit at Chesapeake Regional hospital

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Governor Glenn Youngkin visited Chesapeake Regional Health and heard plans for a Behavior Health Program.

Chesapeake is the second largest and most populous city in the commonwealth, according to Chesapeake Regional Healthcare. Yet, the city has no licensed inpatient behavioral health unit.

Chesapeake Regional Healthcare said that the hospital plans to renovate existing space to build a Comprehensive Psychiatric Emergency Program (CPEP), a 20-bed inpatient unit and an intensive outpatient program.

The Behavioral health unit will open in phases, according to Chesapeake Regional Healthcare. The CPEP is slated to be completed by 2024 and the inpatient unit and intensive outpatient program are expected to open in Oct. 2025.

In the presentation Monday, Gov. Youngkin highlighted several of the behavioral health initiatives, according to Chesapeake Regional Healthcare. Chesapeake Mayor Rick West, Reese Jackson, President & CEO of Chesapeake Regional Healthcare Reese Jackson , and Manager of Behavioral Health Service Dr. Traci Richards also spoke on the importance of behavioral health program in Chesapeake.