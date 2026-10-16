Chesapeake church leaders call crash a miracle after SUV crashes into classroom used for kids' program

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Leaders at Harvest VA Assembly of God Church in Chesapeake are calling a recent crash a miracle after an SUV slammed into a classroom used for a weekly children's program just hours before dozens of children were expected to arrive.

The crash happened Wednesday, Oct. 14, at the church on Kempsville Road.

According to Chesapeake Police, a Volkswagen SUV was traveling southbound on Greenbrier Parkway near Kempsville Road when it was hit by a dark-colored sedan. Investigators said the crash caused the SUV to lose control, hit another vehicle, leave the road and crash into the side of the church.

The driver of the Volkswagen was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Police said several people were inside the church at the time of the crash, but no one inside the building was injured.

Investigators said the driver of the dark-colored sedan briefly entered the church parking lot before leaving the scene. Police are working to identify the driver and vehicle involved.

Surveillance video obtained by the church shows the moment the SUV crashed through the wall of the building, causing extensive damage to a room used by the church's Kidz Club ministry.

"It's kind of like a living object lesson in trusting God, and you know, that lesson is still gonna get taught," said Tara Wells, a Kidz Club leader at the church.

Chesapeake church leaders call crash a miracle after SUV crashes into classroom

Wells said she was preparing to head to the church Wednesday afternoon when she learned a vehicle had crashed into the building. She normally uses the room on Wednesday evenings for the children's program.

"It would not have been unusual on any given Wednesday night for people to already be in that room," Wells said. "Often we're in the room praying together so it's very unusual for someone not to be in the room at that time. So God definitely made sure to take care of my team, our kids, to protect us."

Church leaders said approximately 35 children and several adult volunteers typically gather in the room later on Wednesday evenings.

Associate Pastor and Children's Ministries Pastor Bill Sparkman was inside the church when the crash happened but said he did not initially realize a vehicle had hit the building.

"So, it was quite a shocker, as you might imagine. I'm so grateful... it could've been much worse and so we are very thankful that everyone was safe."

Pastor Bill said a volunteer is usually in the room on Wednesday afternoons helping set up for the Kidz Club, but she finished the set up on Tuesday. He calls it a blessing that she, or anyone, was not in the room at the time of the crash.

While crews worked Friday to repair the damage, Sparkman said church members have focused on what they see as the positive side of the situation. He said he was encouraged when scripture written on the inner part of the walls was revealed during the cleanup process. He said members of the church wrote bible verses, prayers, and testimonies on those walls when this part of the church was built in 1999.

"When they cleaned up today, and this wall was revealed, and there's probably maybe eight scriptures that are written on here. There's also testimonies," Sparkman said. "I do believe it was divine intervention."

Church leaders said they are working to find a temporary location for weekly Kidz Club activities while repairs continue. He says insurance should cover the repairs. The church's annual Harvest Festival is still expected to take place as scheduled on Oct. 23.

The crash remains under investigation.

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