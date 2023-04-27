Infant shot, injured in Chesapeake shooting near Bainbridge Blvd: Police

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting where an infant was injured Wednesday night.

Crews are at the scene now investigating near the Sam's Stop N Shop in the 1200 block of Bainbridge Blvd.

At about 8:08 p.m., Chesapeake police say they received a call that a child had been shot and was being transported to another location.

The officers on scene said they did make contact with the mother and child.

The child had a gunshot wound that was non-life-threatening, and the vehicle that they were in was damaged from gun fire.

It was reported that the incident occurred in the area of Bainbridge Blvd and Jefferson St.

There are no further details to release at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

