Baby boy injured in Chesapeake shooting didn't appear to be targeted: Police

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - A baby boy is expected to survive after he was shot Wednesday night in Chesapeake's South Norfolk neighborhood, police say.

The shooting on Bainbridge Boulevard at Jefferson Street was called in shortly after 8 p.m.

According to a Thursday morning update from police, the infant was inside a vehicle that was shot at by someone in another vehicle. Officers on scene made contact with the infant and his mother, and medics determined the gunshot wound to be non-life threatening.

Police say they have no suspects but detectives are looking for any surveillance video that could help in the case.

This is just the latest of several shooting incidents involving local children this month.

Earlier in the week, two boys, an eight-year-old and 17-year-old, were both shot in Elizabeth City. Police in North Carolina say both boys survived and were released from the hospital.

And then, in early April, two three-year-old children in Portsmouth and Newport News were shot and killed in what police called accidental shootings.

Police in Chesapeake say anyone with information about the Wednesday night shooting should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.