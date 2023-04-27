Watch Now
NewsIn The CommunityChesapeake

Actions

Man shot during attempted robbery at Chesapeake shopping center: Police

Man shot during attempted robbery at Chesapeake shopping center 2.jpeg
Derick Miracle/WTKR
A man was shot during an attempted robbery at this shopping center in the 1800 block of Liberty Street in Chesapeake, police said. He went to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. April 27, 2023.
Man shot during attempted robbery at Chesapeake shopping center 2.jpeg
Man shot during attempted robbery at Chesapeake shopping center 1.jpeg
Chesapeake Police Car
Posted at 3:39 PM, Apr 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-27 15:39:41-04

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man had to go to the hospital after he was shot during an attempted robbery at a Chesapeake shopping center Thursday afternoon.

Around 1:25 p.m., Chesapeake police responded to the 1800 block of Liberty Street where they found a man had been shot.

Police said several young males attempted to rob the man. That's when one of the males shot the man.

The man was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Chesapeake police said the group of suspects fled the area on foot, heading toward Latham Street. Officers are searching the area.

Anyone who has information about what happened is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-800-LOCK-U-UP.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV