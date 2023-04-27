Man shot during attempted robbery at Chesapeake shopping center: Police

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A man had to go to the hospital after he was shot during an attempted robbery at a Chesapeake shopping center Thursday afternoon.

Around 1:25 p.m., Chesapeake police responded to the 1800 block of Liberty Street where they found a man had been shot.

Police said several young males attempted to rob the man. That's when one of the males shot the man.

The man was taken to a local hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, police said.

Chesapeake police said the group of suspects fled the area on foot, heading toward Latham Street. Officers are searching the area.

Anyone who has information about what happened is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-800-LOCK-U-UP.