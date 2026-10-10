More than 500 participants help raise $45,000 supporting organ and tissue donation awareness in Virginia Beach

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — More than 500 runners and walkers gathered at LifeNet Health in Virginia Beach on Saturday for a 5K focused on raising awareness about organ donation and the lifesaving impact it can have on recipients and their families.

The event brought together community members, donor advocates and transplant supporters while raising about $45,000 for the LifeNet Health Foundation.

For Chesapeake resident Andrea Roth-Ross, the race was more than just a walk.

“Because I’m a walker anyway, so why not walk for a good cause?" Roth-Ross said.

The cause hits close to home for her family.

“Another sister was too sick to receive her kidney, also diabetic. She passed away. And my brother, presently is looking at a second bone marrow transplant," she said.

LifeNet Health Foundation Executive Director Will Driscoll said stories like Roth-Ross's highlight why the organization continues to focus on donor registration and public education.

“It’s so important to be a registered donor because the impact of donation is not just one person to one person," Driscoll said. “One person, through donation can positively impact, in some cases, up to 200 people."

According to Driscoll, more than 3,300 Virginians are currently waiting for an organ transplant, while approximately 100,000 people nationwide remain on transplant waiting lists.

“There are 3,300 Virginians that are currently on the organ transplant waitlist. 100,000 Americans, so someone’s decision to donate is giving them a second chance at life," Driscoll said.

Organizers said the annual event is designed not only to raise money but also to encourage conversations about organ, eye and tissue donation.

Roth-Ross hopes more people will consider getting involved with the cause.

“It would be definitely nice if everybody was involved with this," she said.

Organizers say every registered donor has the potential to change lives, offering hope to thousands of people waiting for transplants and other lifesaving donations.

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