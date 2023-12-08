Students, staff at Rise Christian Academy in Chesapeake evacuate after fire breaks out

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Rise Christian Academy students and staff evacuated classrooms after a fire broke out in the school, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department.

The department says just after 9 a.m., firefighters responded to the fire at the school, located at 916 Cedar Road in the Great Bridge area.



They say staff members saw black smoke coming from the top of the building, and immediately evacuated three teachers and 24 students from classrooms.

Firefighters found flames coming from an exterior wall-mounted HVAC unit and noticed the fire was spreading to the building’s roof, according to the department. Crews started putting out the fire, and the department says it was under control around 9:15 a.m.

Investigators ruled the fire accidental and said it was caused by a mechanical/electrical issue in the HVAC unit.

There were no reported injuries, and in the meantime, students will be moved to other areas while repairs take place.