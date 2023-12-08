2 dead following Chesapeake house fire; investigators working to find cause

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Two adults died in a late-night fire at a home in Chesapeake, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department.

The department says just before 11 p.m., multiple neighbors reported a fire in the 400 block of Supplejack Court. That’s about a mile away from Oscar Smith High School.

While they were on their way to the fire, firefighters learned that there could be two people inside the house.

Once they got to the home, crews went inside and found two dead adults on the first floor, the department says.

Crews put out the fire in roughly 20 minutes, and investigators are still working to find out what caused it.

