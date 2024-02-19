'We Rock the Spectrum' gym in Chesapeake celebrates 1 year of being open

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Last year, a mom of a special needs child opened a kid's gym for children just like hers in Hampton Roads.

This weekend, 'We Rock the Spectrum' in Chesapeake celebrated 365 days since first opening its doors.

The international kids' gym provides indoor sensory safe play for children of all abilities, from zip-lining to rock climbing. The gym also has a cool-down room which doesn't always exist in public places for kids.

Last year, the Chesapeake location opened its doors and since then the owners say they've seen thousands of kids and parents come through their door.

Jason Blasco's six-year-old has ADHD; the two have spent quite a bit of time in the play space. Blasco says the gym has not only helped his son emotionally but socially as well.

"Sometimes he has issues knowing how to have an interaction with other kids or know how to play with them," said Blasco. "Being here has really helped him a lot. He has hung out with a lot of new kids and it's really a fun for him to come and exert his energy and be who he is,"

We Rock The Spectrum hosts, workshops, classes and parties throughout the year. You can plan your visit by clicking the link, here.