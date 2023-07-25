Watch Now
Chincoteague Pony Swim set for Wednesday

AP02072406338.jpg
Associated Press
Wild ponies swim from Assateague Island to Chincoteague, Virginia, photo<br/>
Posted at 9:38 PM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 21:38:17-04

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. — It's that time of year—the annual Chincoteague Pony Swim is this week.

Thousands will head to the Eastern Shore to watch the ponies swim from Assateague Island to Chincoteague Island and then see them parade through town.

The pony swim window is slated for 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

There is also more than just the swim this week. There will also be farmers' and artisans' markets on Wednesday as well as the fireman's carnival which runs every day from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The ponies will swim back to Assateague Island on Friday where they will enjoy the wild until next year's pony swim.

