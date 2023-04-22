First dog park, restaurant, tap house combo facility opens in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Pups and Pints has officially opened in Virginia Beach.

It's the first dog park, restaurant, and tap house combination facility in the region.

Anyone can bring their four-legged best friend to have some fun and relax while grabbing a pint. If you don't have a dog of your own, you're still welcome to come! There are many exciting things for everyone.

Outdoors, there is a large seating section where you can have your dog on a leash hooked up to the picnic table with you. There are swings, lawn games, and music for entertainment.

If you want to let your dog run off-leash, there is a fenced-in area for that. It has a splash pad, a fire hydrant, and eventually, it will have some agility aspects added to it for dogs to enjoy.

For humans, there is a cocktail service available in this section, too.

To enter the off-leash section, you need a membership and your dog must be up-to-date on all vaccinations. Memberships range in price and can be purchased upon arrival. There are daily, monthly, and yearly memberships available for purchase.

Inside, there is a bar and restaurant area. It's a full-service bar and the menu is loaded with lots of good food. They even have some small pup bites available for purchase for your dog to enjoy! Dogs are not allowed inside the restaurant section for food safety reasons, but you can still order food and drinks through an outdoor window and sit with your dog at the tables outside.

Soon, Pups and Pints will also begin offering an indoor daycare service where you can drop your dog off for half a day or a full day.

Pups and Pints officially opened for business Wednesday, April 19th and is located at 2413 London Bridge Road in Virginia Beach.