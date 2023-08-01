Free backpacks, haircuts, physicals & more for Hampton Roads students

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As kids get ready to head back to school, you have a chance to get free backpacks, haircuts, vision screenings, physicals, vaccinations and more.

Virginia Beach City Public Schools is hosting a Back-to-School Care Fair on August 12. The school system says this is to help families connect with valuable resources in the division and community.

The Care Fair is free and open to all VBCPS families. It will feature more than 100 youth-serving community partners. There will be family-friendly entertainment, raffles, a backpack giveaway and other fun activities. The giveaways will include books, door prizes and free backpacks for the first 2,000 students.

The Fair is on August 12th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Virginia Beach Convention Center.

VBCPS says students will get free haircuts, vision screenings, school entry physicals, required school vaccinations for 7th and 12th graders and posture screenings. However, sports physicals are not going to be offered. To receive a physical or vaccination, parents should bring an ID, as well as a vaccination record and insurance card.



There will also be opportunities to learn about several programs and resources.

Visual and Performing Arts

Special Education

Gifted Education

Sports and PE

Healthcare Resources

Literacy Programs

Pre-K Programs

After School Programs

Community Service Programs

Environmental Education

Wellness Resources

Mental Health Support Programs

English Language Learner Resources

Job Opportunities

On-site interviews

Financial Literacy Programs

VBCPS is also arranging bus transportation to the event for several communities.

Bus A - Bayside Middle School and Newtown Elementary School

Bus B - Bayside Elementary School, Luxford Elementary School and Bayside 6th Grade Campus

Bus C - Birdneck Elementary School

Bus D - Green Run Elementary School, Holland Elementary School and Rosemont Elementary School

Bus E - Lynnhaven Elementary School and Brookwood Elementary School

Bus F - Point O’View Elementary School and Parkway Elementary School

Bus G - College Park Elementary School

Buses will repeat runs from the convention center and back throughout the event. During the first run, buses will leave the first stop at 9:25 a.m. and approximately every 45-60 minutes after. The last run from each location to the Virginia Beach Convention Center will be approximately 1 p.m. Buses will unload and reload in front of the convention center. Look for your bus letter. The last run from the convention center back to the original pick-up locations will be at 2 p.m.

Community partners for the 2023 Back-to-School Care Fair include Virginia Beach Education Foundation, Coastal Edge, Beach Municipal Credit Union, Rudy & Kelly Academy, Colgate Smiles for Children, the Lions Club and many more.