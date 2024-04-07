Gloucester County celebrates the return of the Daffodil Festival

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. — Spring has sprung in Gloucester County. Each year, the season starts with a festival that has to do with everything daffodil, and the county is decked out in yellow.

For many years this, part of the commonwealth has been dubbed the 'Daffodil Capital of America.' Over the last 38 years, it's been the home and host of the annual Daffodil Festival.

The two-day event is a family tradition for father and daughter Chris and Cora Morgan.

"We used to live in this area and for 20 years we have come here," said the Morgans.

For business owners like Mary Kelly, it's a chance to get good exposure.

"This festival is huge," said Kelly. So many of these vendors are out here, it's their livelihood. It's how they pay their bills and we rely on the community we look forward to it every year. It's just a great festival,"

The Daffodil Festival Attracts locals and tourists. In 2022, the first year back, after COVID-19 cancellations, 25,000 people attended.

Last year organizers were forced to cancel one of the days because of weather. Susan Ammons, the tourism coordinator with Gloucester Parks, Recreation and Tourism said it was a hard decision, but it was necessary.

"The wind was just too much and safety is our number one priority," said Ammons.

This year, the weather is cooperating.

On day one, organizers say 15,000 people were in attendance.

The two-day event features 200 vendors.

Ammons says there is something for everyone here from live music, a large parade, and lots of daffodils.

"It keeps getting bigger but it still has that small-town feel, which was don't want to get away from that and that's why it's so special," said Ammons.

For more information about parking and scheduled events, click the link, here.