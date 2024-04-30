One dead in double collision on Route 17 in Gloucester County, VSP investigating

GLOUCESTER CO., Va. — Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal double crash that happened in Gloucester County Monday morning.

Around 11:30 a.m. on Route 17 near Glenns Road, troopers say that a 2013 Hyundai Elantra and a 2008 Ford F-350 were going north when they collided.

The Elantra ran off the road and overturned in the median, and the driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the car, according to a release about the crash. He died at the scene.

The three people in the F-350 were uninjured, according to VSP.

State police are still investigating who is at fault in the crash.