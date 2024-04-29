3 Gloucester Co. schools on lockdown following 'police incident'

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. — Gloucester County Public Schools said in a post to its Facebook page that Bethel Elementary and Peasley Middle Schools had initiated a lockdown due to a 'police incident.'

The school informed parents, staff, and community members that the lockdown had been put into effect at around 9:15 a.m.

The incident had taken place in a nearby neighborhood, the school system said in the post

Petsworth Elementary was instructed to enter lockdown at 10:00 a.m.

The school went on to say that all students and staff in the affected school were safe, and that the lockdown was a precautionary measure taken in response to a community threat.

In an update from the Gloucester County Sheriff's Office, law enforcement said the residents in the area of Lowneyville Lane and Pinetta Road were asked to shelter in place.

Deputies said they were looking for Robert Paul Rosell Jr., 22, whom law enforcement believed to be armed and dangerous. He is on foot, they believe.

Deputies asked the community to report any suspicious activity to the Gloucester County Communications Center at 804-693-3890.